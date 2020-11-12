Sick Riffs: Fredrik Wester teaches you the rapid-fire verse riff of Warfect's Pestilence

Sick Riffs #125: Swedish underground thrash-metallers Warfect are currently gearing up to unleash their sure-to-be-destructive third studio album, and first with Napalm Records, Spectre of Devastation. The record drops November 13.

Three singles have been released thus far – Left to Rot, Into the Fray and Pestilence – and they've got all the riffs, solos and blast beats to whet the appetite of any thrash lover.

Guitarist Fredrik Wester joins us today to walk you through the verse riff of Pestilence. Tuned to Eb standard (or a half-step down), this one will test your picking accuracy, and the agility of your fretting hand.

He plays a Ibanez VBT700 electric guitar fitted with Seymour Duncan Nazgûl pickups through a Mesa Boogie Mark V amp and a Torpedo Captor reactive load box.

“As musicians, we’ve sure been affected by COVID-19, not being able to play live,” says Wester. “Personally though, we haven’t been that affected. Swedish regulations are not as strict as in other countries, but it’s getting tiresome for sure not seeing the end of it.

“We’ve been quite busy working on other stuff prior to the release of our new album, Spectre of Devastation, out in November, but it would be great to be able to play live soon!”

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.