Sick Riffs: Joel Jasper and J.P. Bendzinski teach you the call-and-answer guitar lines of Drugs' Joyride

Sick Riffs #115: Pop-rockers Drugs released their debut album Episodic back in August, a simultaneously reflective and energetic 10-track record, showcasing guitarists Joel Jasper and J.P. Bendzinski's impressive songwriting abilities.

They join us in today's episode to teach you two riffs from the album's second track, Joyride. This first is written in a call-and-answer style, making it perfect to learn with a friend, while the second follows a more lead-and-rhythm compositional structure.

Joel plays a MIJ Fender Mustang electric guitar through a Roland JC-120 amp. His pedalboard consists of an '80s Maxtone Chorus and an Electro-Harmonix Holy Stain Reverb.

J.P. plays a Custom Fender Player Jaguar equipped with Curtis Novak humbucking pickups through into Stacks FX Custom 1x12 Tube amp and an MXR Echoplex delay.

"It’s oddly fitting that our record came out during a global pandemic," the band says. "I hope this album invokes the peculiar surge of different emotions that everyone has been dealing with over the course of the year. This virus has impacted us all, musician or not. I find comfort in chaotic music a lot of the time so hopefully this hits the spot for all my freaks out there."

Support Drugs

https://www.facebook.com/drugstheband

https://www.instagram.com/drugstheband/

https://drugstheband.bandcamp.com/

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.