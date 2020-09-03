Sick Riffs: Johny Fisher teaches you the tremolo-drenched chorus line of Okey Dokey's Threw My Love Away

Sick Riffs #114: Johny Fisher and Aaron Martin, the multi-instrumentalists that make up Nashville, Tennessee duo Okey Dokey, have established themselves as a prolific songwriting partnership, releasing three full-length albums since 2017.

Threw My Love Away - taken from the pair's 2019 record Tell All Your Friend - summarizes their eclectic writing style well, with a reggae-influenced rhythm, Americana-processed vocals and some spatially rich guitar melodies. Fisher joins us in today's episode to take you through the track's intro/chorus riff.

He plays a ‘59 Cherry Red Fender Mustang electric guitar through ‘65 Fender Vibro Champ amp. His pedalboard consists of a Electro-Harmonix Mel9 [delay], Greer Lightspeed Spring Theory [reverb], Strymon El Capistan [tape echo delay], Fulltone Supa-Trem2 [tremolo] and an Electro-Harmonix Memory Boy [analog delay].

"The coronavirus has affected our group by eliminating our touring for 2020 and also affected our release timeline for new music," Fisher says.

