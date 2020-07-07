Sick Riffs: Kevin Dye teaches you the inventive, effects-heavy solo of Gates’ Shiver

Sick Riffs #75: As frontman and guitarist for New Jersey alt-meets-post-rockers Gates, Kevin Dye employs a host of ethereally emotive tones, but there’s one in particular that he gets asked about on a regular basis - and that’s precisely the line he teaches you in today’s Sick Riffs.

Contrary to the synth some fans have theorized, Dye’s closing solo in the track Shiver utilizes the Boss PS-5 Super Shifter to send his notes shooting one octave up, with the euphoric effect bolstered by a T-Rex Møller overdrive, plus an old-school Boss DSD-2 delay and RV-5 reverb.

Dye plays a Gibson Les Paul Doublecut electric guitar, down-tuned to drop C# standard, (ie, drop D down a half-step), fitted with Seymour Duncan P-90 Stack pickups through Universal Audio's SVTVR Classic Amp and Never 1073 Legacy plugins.

"Specifically for myself, the coronavirus outbreak caused me to lose three jobs - my jobs as a Stagehand at Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel in New York City, and my job as a bartender," Dye says.

"We've been diligently working on new music but now we're unable to physically get together, and our entire release schedule has been postponed until the time comes when we can finish. While it's frustrating to be so close to finishing something, especially since it's been four years since our last release, I think it's one of the easier problems to have during this crisis.

"Luckily, I'm continuing to work from home as a producer and mixing engineer, and started offering online courses and doing livestreams to supplement my income."

Support Gates

http://www.gatesnj.com

http://www.kevinadye.com

https://www.instagram.com/gatesmusic/

https://twitter.com/gatesmusic

https://gates.bigcartel.com/

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.