Sick Riffs: Nick Bockrath teaches you Cage The Elephant's House Of Glass in its entirety

Sick Riffs #20: Cage The Elephant is a band that needs no introduction. Fresh off the back of their 2019 album Social Cues, the Nashville-based six-piece remain one of the driving forces of modern rock music.

In today's episode of Sick Riffs, lead guitarist Nick Bockrath is here to teach you how to play one of the album's tracks, House Of Glass.

Bockrath uses a Gibson Goldtop Les Paul electric guitar - customized with a Gold Foil pickup in the neck and a P-90 in the bridge - running through a '70s Fender Vibrolux amp. His pedalboard consists of a Moogerfooger MF-108M Cluster Flux chorus/flange and two stompboxes from Big Ear Pedals: a Mister Smith tremolo and an Elle reverb.

"Cage the Elephant has had to postpone a few dates but we are really excited to see you all on the other side of this thing under much safer circumstances!" the guitarist says regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Take care of each other, stay healthy, call your friends, listen to good music, call your family, read a book, just stay home!”

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.