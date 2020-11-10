Sick Riffs: Tim Bray teaches you the rockabilly-flavored guitar solo of Karen Jonas's Pink Leather Boots

Sick Riffs #124: Tim Bray is a professional performing guitarist and well-established guitar teacher, having taught over 40,000 individual lessons to both guitar and bass students alike. So, you're in good hands in today's episode.

Aside from teaching, Bray handles six-string duties for country/Americana singer Karen Jonas. His creative touch is seen throughout her latest album, The Southwest Sky and Other Dreams, which dropped back in August.

From the downtempo Maybe You'd Hear Me Then to the slide-flavored The Last Cowboy (At the Bowling Alley), Bray demonstrates his extraordinary musicality from start to finish.

He joins us today to show you how to play the solo of Pink Leather Boots, a rockabilly number that's perhaps the most upbeat of the entire record. We warn you: you better warm up those fingers – this one's an agile passage that'll have you traversing the entire fretboard in rapid time.

Bray plays a Fender Custom Shop '50s Nocaster electric guitar equipped with Joe Barden pickups, direct through a Fender Princeton Reverb Reissue amp.

“We had a huge Spring/Summer touring schedule cut short by the pandemic, including a couple of SXSW showcases and related touring throughout Texas, and a several-week tour booked through the UK,” Bray says.

“We managed to jump on the streaming concert bandwagon super quick, and between a handful of those and working on the release of our new album, managed to stay busy through most of Spring. We’ve been fortunate to be out playing again a few times each week since May at local outdoor venues.”

Support Tim Bray

https://guitarpotential.com/home

https://www.facebook.com/Tim-Brays-Guitar-Potential-135025213184947

https://twitter.com/timbrayguitar?lang=en

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.