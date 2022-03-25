Skid Row debut first track with new vocalist Erik Grönwall, The Gang’s All Here

Skid Row have shared a new track, The Gang’s All Here – their first recording with vocalist Erik Grönwall (formerly of Swedish band, H.E.A.T.).

It’s an unashamedly retro rocker that recalls the band’s ’80s stomping ground, complete with a virtuosic shred solo, singalong chorus and an athletic performance from Grönwall.

Judging from the YouTube comments, the fan reception has so far been almost universally positive, with many noting that Grönwall is the first vocalist they’ve brought in who can properly handle Sebastian Bach’s range.

The song is also the title track of the new Skid Row album, which has been helmed by Foo Fighters/Alice In Chains producer Nick Raskulinecz and set for release this fall (October 14).

Fortunately, Grönwall will get a chance to stretch his legs (or, rather, lungs) with the band well before then, as Skid Row undertake a nine-date residency at Zappos Theater in Las Vegas, beginning tomorrow (March 26).

Following the residency, the group will hit the road across the summer for a nationwide tour that takes in festival shows and headline dates.

“We are beyond excited to release this record,” say Rachel Bolan and Snake Sabo. “It has been a long time in the making and a lot of hard work has been put into it by the band and our producer Nick Raskulinecz. The addition of Erik has lifted the songs to new heights. Add all this to the fact that we start our world tour in Las Vegas with the Scorpions residency this Saturday at Zappos Theater makes it easy to say that Skid Row is going to have a great year.”

You can see the full list of US shows below, while European tour dates will be announced in the coming days.

3/26 —Las Vegas, NV— Zappos Theater

3/30 —Las Vegas, NV — Zappos Theater

4/01 —Las Vegas, NV — Zappos Theater

4/03 —Las Vegas, NV — Zappos Theater

4/7/ —Las Vegas, NV — Zappos Theater

4/09 —Las Vegas, NV — Zappos Theater

4/12 —Las Vegas, NV — Zappos Theater

4/14 —Las Vegas, NV — Zappos Theater

4/16 —Las Vegas, NV — Zappos Theater

4/30 —Ashland, KY — Paramount Arts Center

5/6/ —Tulsa, OK — Osage Casino

5/7/ —Dodge City, KS — United Wireless Arena

5/08 —Columbia, MD — M3 Rock Festival

5/20 —Pompano Beach, FL — Pompano Beach Amp

5/21 —Albertville, AL — Sand Mountain Amp

5/22 —Grantville, PA — Hollywood Casino

5/26 —Morton , MN — Jackpot Junction

5/28 —Decatur, IL — Devon Amo

5/29 —Coleman, MO — Coleman Veterans Memorial Park

6/2 —Huber Heights, OH — Rose Music Center

6/3 —Cincinnati, OH — Hard Rock Casino

6/4 —Gary, IN — Hard Rock Casino

6/16 —Burlington, ON — Spencer Smith Park

6/18 —Lampe, MO — Black Mountain Amp

6/24 —Milwaukee, MO — Summerfest

6/25 —Aurora, IL — RiverEdge Park

7/20 —Orange County, CA — Pacific Amp

7/22 —Tucson, AZ — Casino Del Sol

7/23 —Las Vegas, NV — Sunset Station

7/24 —Temecula, CA — Pechanga

7/25 —Paso Robles, CA — California Mid State Fair

7/28 —Windsor, ON — Ceasars Casino

7/29 —Tiffen, OH — Ritz Theatre

7/30 —Terre Haute, IN — The Mill Amp

9/9 —Robinsonville, MS — Horseshoe Casino

9/15 —Lynn, MA — Lynn Auditorium

9/17 —Salamaca, NY — Senica Casino

9/23 —Reno, NV — Silver Legacy

10/8 —Shelton , WA — Little Creed Casino

10/11 —Perry, GA — Georgia National Fair

10/13 —Kingston, NY — Ulster PAC

10/14 —Bethlehem, PA — Wild Creek Casino

10/15 —Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Casino

Head to Skid Row’s official site for information on the tour or pre-order The Gang’s All Here.