Slash to Appear on New Steven Adler Solo Album, Comments on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

With the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame looming — and hopes for a reunion higher than ever — it's nice that we've actually heard mostly positive stuff in the media from the current and former members of the band.

Slash revealed via Twitter last night that he would be contributing guitars to former Guns N' Roses bandmate Steven Adler's upcoming solo album, saying "Looking forward to laying down some guitars on a song for Steven Adler's new record tomorrow night."

The two have been on good terms as of late, with Adler contributing drums to Slash's debut solo album back in 2010.

Guns N' Roses are set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month in Cleveland, Ohio. As for whether or not any incarnation of the band will perform, the members seem to be just as in-the-dark as we all are.

"It's definitely an honor and I have no idea what's going to happen on that day," Slash recently told the Associated Press. "It's hard for me to even… I'm not really necessarily anticipating anything in particular. It's on the 14th and I'll go down there and see what happens. With all this, sort of, lack of unity on the subject, it's hard to really look forward to it, 'cause I don't know what to anticipate. So it's more like going into it with blinders on and just see what happens."