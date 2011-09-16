Slash to Release 'Made In Stoke 24/7/11' CD/DVD of Hometown Show This Fall

As previously reported, Slash filmed his recent show in his hometown of Stoke-on-Trent, England, for a future DVD release. Now it has been officially announced that a live CD/DVD titlted Made In Stoke 24/7/11 will be released November 15.

"I've been wanting to do this for a long time, and for some reason it just never seemed possible," said Slash of the concert. "One of the things about doing the solo record and setting up my own tour was that I told the powers-that-be that I wanted to play in places I'd never played before. And so Stoke was something that was high on my list, and I told them just make it happen."

For the show, which was recorded at Victoria Hall, Slash was joined by Myles Kennedy of Alter Bridge on vocals. His band line-up included bassist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz and guitarist Bobby Schneck.

Made In Stoke 24/7/11 Track Listing: