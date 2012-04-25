Slash Talks About Closing the Book on Guns N' Roses

After this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, it's safe to say that both band members and fans alike have effectively closed to book on the classic era of Guns N' Roses.

Earlier this week, drummer Steven Adler said that he had moved on, remarking on lead singer Axl Roses, "I have no desire to know him or work with him or do anything with him again."

Now, Slash is the latest ex-Gun to echo those sentiments.

"My whole thing was that I really, in my heart of hearts, wanted to have the whole original band get together and actually perform," Slash told Rolling Stone, "which I sort of knew was wishful thinking. When the whole thing first came up, that’s basically what I wanted to do. It became apparent that that wasn’t going to happen. I was like, ;Oh fuck,' and I was sort of disillusioned with the whole thing, but there was that commitment that was sort of made that I was going to go, and I thought Axl was still going to go, and it wasn’t until the last minute that I heard that he wasn’t coming, and that’s when we all decided we were just going to go ahead and play anyway."

He cotninued, "Early on, when it was probably more confusing than necessary, I have to admit, I was like, 'Oh fuck, I don’t really want to go to this if we’re not going to play,' though I never said, 'No, I’m not going to go.' But it was sort of a black cloud for a few months there. Before that I thought we were just going to show up and not play, which is what I was resigned to.

