Slash, U2, Bruce Springsteen and Others Pay Tribute to the Late Clarence Clemons

Yesterday, June 18, 2011, E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69. The longtime Bruce Springsteen collaborator had been in the hospital since suffering a stroke the weekend before, and died from related complications.

Musicians everywhere have already paid their respects in a number of ways.

Velvet Revolver/ex-Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash posted on his Twitter account that Clemons "was one of the finest musicians/people in this business."

Longtime friend/collaborator Bruce Springsteen posted the following message on his website after learning of Clemons' death: "Clarence lived a wonderful life. He carried within him a love of people that made them love him. He created a wondrous and extended family. He loved the saxophone, loved our fans and gave everything he had every night he stepped on stage."

U2 frontman Bono took a moment during their show in Anaheim, California, last night to ask fans to remember the late saxophonist. "I want you to think about Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band," he said. "I want you to think of Clarence Clemons. This man has carried music, and music carried him until this day."