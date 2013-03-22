Slash Ultimate Cover Artist Contest: Guitar World Editors Pick the Top Five Videos

Slash has partnered with Guitar World magazine in search of the ultimate “Anastasia” cover artist.

After hundreds of fans sent in videos performing Slash’s new single “Anastasia,” Guitar World magazine editors have chosen the top five finalists. Check out the videos below.

The winner will be hand-picked by Slash and announced next Wednesday, March 27. The winning performer will be notified by email and receive a guitar from Epiphone/Gibson signed by Slash.

Slash and his bandmates Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators — Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass) and Frank Sidoris (guitar) — are in the midst of a world tour for their critically acclaimed album Apocalyptic Love, which earned Slash his two first-ever No. 1 rock radio hits, “You’re A Lie” and “Standing In The Sun.” The album’s third single, “Anastasia,” has now cracked the Top 20 at Active Rock.

The album was produced by Eric Valentine, who did the same honors for his first solo disc, Slash. All the songs on Apocalyptic Love were written by Slash and Myles Kennedy.

For more information, visit slashonline.com. Follow Slash on Twitter and Facebook.