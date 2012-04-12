Slash Wins Riff Lord Award at Revolver Golden Gods, Black Veil Brides Claim Best Guitarists Award

The 2012 Revolver Golden Gods took place last night at Club Nokia in downtown Los Angeles and — as always — featured an all-star cast of performers, presenters and guests.

Two categories in the awards portion of last night's festivities honored the best from the world of guitar, with some stiff competition for the Best Guitarist(s) award as well as a new category this year, Riff Lord.

Slash was on-hand to perform, but also walked away with the Riff Lord award, which was presented to him by his Guns N' Roses/Velvet Revolver bandmate Duff McKagan. Slash beat out Anthrax's Scott Ian, Dave Grohl, Zakk Wylde, Munky and Eddie Van Halen to take home the award.

In a bit of an upset, Jake Pitts and Jinxx from Black Veil Brides beat out a litany of guitar heavyweights to walk away with the Epiphone-sponsored Best Guitarists award.

You can still watch a full replay of last night's show right here for the remainder to the day.

The full list of winners are:

• Best Guitarists: Jinxx and Jake Pitts (Black Veil Brides)

• Best Drummer: Jeremy Spencer (Five Finger Death Punch)

• Best Bassist: Nikki Sixx

• Riff Lord: Slash

• Comeback Of The Year: Slipknot

• Best International Band: X Japan

• Best Live Band: Avenged Sevenfold

• Best Vocalist: Amy Lee (Evanescence)

• Most Metal Athlete: CM Punk

• Most Dedicated Fans: Avenged Sevenfold

• Album Of The Year: Korn, The Path of Totality

• Golden God: Gene Simmons

• Ronnie James Dio Lifetime Achievement Award: Rush