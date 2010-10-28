Slayer to Release New Limited Edition 7-Inch Single

Slayer have just announced that they'll be releasing a previously unheard track, "Atrocity Vendor," as part of a special limited-edition 7-inch single.

Written by Kerry King, the track was recorded during the 2009 World Painted Blood sessions, and will be released on "Black Friday," November 26, exclusively through Metal Club, the North American indie store consortium that works to connect the metal community with their local "brick and mortar" record stores.

"Atrocity Vendor" will be paired with the Tom Araya/Jeff Hanneman-penned track "World Painted Blood," and released in a clear sleeve on a red vinyl disc. Go to http://www.mymetalclub.com to find a Metal Store record shop near you.