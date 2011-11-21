Trending

Slayer Writing New Album

By

According to drummer Dave Lombardo, Slayer have begun work on writing their next album. Ever the band of few words, Lombardo posted the following short-but-sweet message to his Twitter account: "SLAYER is writing a new record and PHILM is about to start mixing their debut record. Looking forward to touring again with new music."

Presumably, this means that guitarist Jeff Hanneman has reached a healthy point in his recovery, as the band have said in numerous interviews that they would not begin writing the new Slayer album without him. Hanneman contracted necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating disease, while the band were on tour in Australia earlier this year.

Slayer's last studio album was 2009's World Painted Blood.