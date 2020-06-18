Slipknot bassist Alessandro Venturella to appear on Ernie Ball’s Striking the Chord podcast

Ernie Ball has welcomed some impressive artists to its Striking the Chord podcast, including Jason Richardson and Tool’s Justin Chancellor. Next up to bat is Slipknot bass player Alessandro Venturella, aka VMan.

The masked man will appear on the show today, June 18, at 2pm PST. Listeners will be able to submit questions for Venturella live during the talk.

Striking the Chord is a bi-monthly, audio-only podcast hosted by Ernie Ball brand ambassador Evan Ball.

The series features artists discussing their inspirations and passions, examining what drives them to pursue music and write songs and uncovering the catalysts that inspired their albums, songs and more.

