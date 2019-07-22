Slipknot Premiere New Song, "Solway Firth"

Slipknot have premiered "Solway Firth," the closing track from their highly anticipated new album, We Are Not Your Kind. You can check it out below.

The band's first LP since 2014's .5: The Gray Chapter, We Are Not Your Kind is set for an August 9 release via Roadrunner Records. You can check out its album art and tracklist below.

“This is most time we’ve had to write a record, and work stuff out together," guitarist Jim Root said of the band's new album in a statement. "One of my inspirations this time around was those artists that recorded full length albums—not just songs. While the industry is moving toward singles, Slipknot wanted to make an album experience, front to back.”

To preorder We Are Not Your Kind, step right this way.

For more on Slipknot, head on over to slipknot1.com.

(Image credit: Slipknot)

Slipknot—We Are Not Your Kind

1. Insert Coin

2. Unsainted

3. Birth Of The Cruel

4. Death Because Of Death

5. Nero Forte

6. Critical Darling

7. Liar’s Funeral

8. Red Flag

9. What’s Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth