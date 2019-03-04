Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announce Summer North American Tour

Smashing Pumpkins have announced a North American tour with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. All dates will also include support from AFI.

Produced by Live Nation, the 16-city trek will kick off August 8 in Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion and will make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, and more before wrapping August 31 in Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Smashing Pumpkins are supporting their 2018 album, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, the band's first in 18 years to feature Billy Corgan alongside original members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin. Also part of the lineup is longtime Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

You can check out the full tour itinerary below.

Smashing Pumpkins / Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds / AFI 2019 North American tour dates:

Aug. 08 - BB&T Pavilion, Camden, NJ

Aug. 09 - Northwell Health Jones Beach Theatre, Wantagh, NY

Aug. 10 - Darien Lake Performing Arts Centre, Darien Centre, NY

Aug. 13 - Budweiser Stage, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Aug. 14 - DTE Energy Music Theatre, Detroit, MI

Aug. 15 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL

Aug. 17 - Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

Aug. 19 - Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, OH

Aug. 20 - PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

Aug. 21 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Atlanta, GA

Aug. 23 - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, Rogers, AR

Aug. 24 - Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX

Aug. 25 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston, TX

Aug. 28 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, San Diego, CA

Aug. 30 - Banc Of California Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 31 - Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA