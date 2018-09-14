Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Album, 'Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun,' Due in November

After unveiling a new song, "Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)," yesterday, Smashing Pumpkins have officially announced a new album, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, due out November 18.

As previously reported, the record is the band's first in 18 years to feature Billy Corgan alongside original members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin. Also part of the lineup is longtime Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun was recorded at Shangri La Studios in Malibu with producer Rick Rubin. The effort boasts eight new tracks, including “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” and “Solara,” the latter of which the Pumpkins have been playing on their recent reunion tour, also titled Shiny and Oh So Bright.

Check out the lyric video for "Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)," above, featuring Corgan’s handwritten words.

Album art and track list for Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun can be viewed below. You can pre-order the album here.

Track list:

1. “Knights of Malta”

2. “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)”

3. “Travels”

4. “Solara”

5. “Alienation”

6. “Marchin’ On”

7. “With Sympathy”

8. “Seek and You Shall Destroy”