Solar’s AC6BR Raw promises “the best of what can be put into an electric guitar”

Solar Guitars – the firm owned by YouTuber and influential metal guitar-type Ola Englund – has announced the latest addition to its European Master range, the AC6BR Raw.

It represents the second model in the European-made high-end electric guitar range – following the debut of the Dimebag Darrell-inspired XF6FRFSB – and is intended to offer “the best of what can be put into an electric guitar.”

That means top-flight materials and many third party, branded parts, including a TUSQ nut, Luminlay fretmarkers, and a hardtail Evertune bridge – through to a Switchcraft toggle switch, CTS pots, and PureTone jack socket.

However, to focus purely on the components is to overlook what, it must be said, is a stunning job on the body. The AC6BR Raw puts a new spin on Solar’s spiked-up, Strat-style Type A double-cut shape – adding a set neck and some ergonomic sculpting – and looks good for it.

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

“Our already sleek design becomes even sleeker,” an enthusiastic Englund says of the guitar. “The AC is one of the most comfortable guitars I’ve played. And it’s incredibly fast.”

It’s hewn from a single piece of swamp ash and there’s a matched piece of swamp ash on the headstock. Meanwhile, the violent (but nonetheless fetching) Blood Red Raw finish shows off the natural wood grain.

The neck is a three-piece maple construction, then there’s a Richlite fretboard, 24 stainless steel frets, and the obligatory Solar inlay at the 12th fret.

There’s no third party branding when it comes to the pickups, but you’ll find two hand-wired Alnico V humbuckers, in the shape of the SA56BEU and SA56NEU. As the model number implies, these have both been produced in the EU and have been specially-voiced for the guitar.

The sound is described as “a more modern and aggressive” take on the firm’s existing Alnico V humbuckers. In terms of control, you get a three-way switch, volume and tone knobs, and a coil-split that can be engaged using a push-pull pot on the volume control.

It all comes with a custom hard case and a certificate of authenticity, signed by Englund himself.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Solar Guitars) (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

“It is no coincidence that our newest shapes are coming out of the European Master Series,” comments Solar Guitars VP Joe Delaney. “This project has upped our development game in a big way for everything we do.”

That development – not to mention the generous helping of branded components – comes at a cost, of course. You can expect to pick up the AC6BR Raw for $2,999 (or €3,299 in the EU).

For more information, head to Solar Guitars (opens in new tab).