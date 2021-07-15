Trending

Solar expands electric guitar lineup with first-ever multiscale models

Each boasts a plethora of high-end appointments, including Solar-designed FF passive pickups, Luminlay side dots and a Hipshot Multi-Scale bridge

The past year has been one of solid innovation for Solar Guitars, with a new Tele-inspired range of axes and its first-ever bass guitar models among the highlights of the company's product announcements over the last year.

And now, the company – led by YouTube extraordinaire Ola Englund – has continued that hot streak, unveiling its first-ever multiscale electric guitars.

The A1.6DBOP-FF and A1.7DBOP-FF – a six- and seven-string model, respectively – each sport a swamp ash body with a Dark Brown Open Pore finish, thin-C three-piece maple neck and an ebony fingerboard with Solar's characteristic 12th fret inlay. 

Fingerboard length, of course, varies depending on model: the A1.6DBOP-FF features a 24,75" to 26" scale, while the A1.7DBOP-FF boasts a 25.5” to 27” scale.

Each model is equipped with passive Solar-designed FF pickups, which can be controlled via singular volume and tone knobs and a five-way selector switch.

Other features include a Hipshot Multi-Scale bridge, Solar locking tuners and Luminlay side dots.

The A1.6DBOP-FF and A1.7DBOP-FF are available now for preorder for $999 and $1,099, respectively. For more information, head to Solar Guitars.

