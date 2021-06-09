Solar Guitars launches new Tele-inspired range with the EverTune-equipped T1.6AN

Solar Guitars – the brainchild of guitarist and YouTube extraordinaire Ola Englund – has launched its first T-type electric guitar , the T1.6AN.

Sporting a gorgeous Aged Natural Matte finish, the T1.6AN features an alder body with a distressed metal pickguard, C-profile maple neck and ebony fingerboard with 24 super jumbo stainless steel frets and a 12th fret Solar logo inlay.

As per other Solar guitars, electronics include a pair of Duncan Solar pickups controlled via master volume and tone knobs – with a distressed finish similar to that of the guitar’s pickguard – and a five-way selector switch.

Other features include Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side dots, Solar 18:1 locking tuners, an engraved truss rod cover, EverTune F-type tailpiece, a set-through neck and 25.5” scale length.

And if you're not a fan of the aged look, a Carbon Black Matte version of the same model, the T1.6C, is also available.

The Carbon Black Matte-finished T1.6C (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Says Solar: “Created with the most demanding six-string guitarists in mind, this premium feature-loaded guitar belongs to the Solar Type T1 top of the line range, offering outstanding elegance and performance.”

The company notes also that due to the guitar’s aged wood finish and distressed hardware, it “willingly features wood streaks, small paint buildups, dings, discoloration, evident wood body joints, random wood tonality and hardware finish imperfections”.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The T1.6AN is available to preorder now for $1,200, while the T1.6C clocks in at $1,099. Both ship in July 2021.

For more information, head over to Solar Guitars .