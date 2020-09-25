Solar Guitars unveils none-more-black Artist BOP Series

Solar Guitars has unveiled the new Artist BOP Series of electric guitars, featuring three models with a Black Open Pore (BOP) finish and three-piece roasted maple neck and fretboard.

The three models are the AB1.6BOP, the seven-string AB1.7BOP Artist LTD and the set-neck V1.6RBOP Artist LTD.

All models feature a swamp ash body, thin C profile neck, 25.5-inch scale, 24 stainless steel frets, Luminlay side dots, Solar locking tuners and EverTune bridge.

Image 1 of 3 AB1.6BOP Artist LTD (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 3 AB1.7BOP Artist LTD (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 3 of 3 V1.6RBOP Artist LTD (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The guitars also pack Duncan Solar pickups, one volume control w/ push pull for coil cut, three-way blade switch, locking strap pins and a gigbag.

The AB1.6BOP and V1.6RBOP are available for $1,199 each, while the seven-string AB1.7BOP is offered for $1,299.

For more information, head to Solar Guitars.