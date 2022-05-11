Solar unleashes 13 metal-friendly axes in mammoth spring 2022 drop

Solar has unveiled 13 new-for-2022 models, with fresh additions arriving in almost every one of the company’s single-cut, double-cut, V-type and Explorer-style ranges.

It’s a mammoth drop from the Ola Englund-founded company, which kits out its Type A, AB, T, V and E axes with a series of high-end specs, including an assortment of Fishman Fluence and Duncan Solar humbuckers, EverTune and Floyd Rose bridges, and shred-friendly aesthetics.

There’s a whole load of six- and seven-string electric guitars on offer, each of which also sport a range of regular and multiscale fretboard variations, some gnarly colorways and versatile pickup combinations.

There’s plenty to get through, so without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Solar’s latest shred machines.

Solar T1.6AFBRB, T1.6H3TS, T1.6BOP-27+ and T1.7AD

First up is a quartet of T range electric guitars – the T1.6AFBRB, T1.6H3TS, T1.7AD and T1.6BOP-27+.

The first two models on the list both feature an alder body, a three-piece maple neck with a thin-C profile and an ebony fretboard, which is adorned with 24 stainless steel frets. They’ve also each got Luminlay side dots and Solar 18:1 tuners.

However, the Blood Red Burst Matte T1.6AFBRB also features a flamed maple veneer, and comes equipped with an EverTune bridge and Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers, controlled via volume and tone parameters, as well as a three-way switch.

Solar’s T1.6H3TS, meanwhile, sports Duncan Solar humbuckers, a Hipshot bridge and a five-way blade switch, as well as a Tri Burst Matte colorway.

The last T six-string is the T1.6BOP-27+ baritone guitar, which features a swamp ash body, 27” scale length, three-piece maple neck with ebony fretboard and an EverTune bridge. It also favors the Duncan Solar+ humbuckers.

Joining the three is the seven-string T1.7AD. Save the extra string, it’s almost identical to the standard blueprint, though has a 26.5” scale length, an EverTune bridge, Fishman Fluence Modern pickups and an Antique Natural Distressed Matte finish.

The T1.6AFBRB and T1.6H3TS are available for $1,399 and $1,199, respectively, while the T1.6BOP-27+ is priced at $1,299. Solar's T1.7AD is priced at $1,499.

Solar AB1.6WOP+ and AB1.7FRBOP+

Two Type AB axes have also been unveiled. Both feature an alder body, a three-piece maple set-through neck, a 25.5” scale length and Solar 18:1 tuners, as well as a 24-fret ebony fingerboard.

Other universal appointments include a control layout comprising a three-way blade switch and push/pull volume and tone knobs that access series/parallel options.

The AB1.7FRBOP+ is a seven-string option, and features a Black Open Pore Matte finish with a Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo, as well as a Duncan Solar+ humbucker/Duncan Solar stacked single-coil combo.

The six-string AB1.6WOP, meanwhile, has a White Open Pore Matte finish, an EverTune bridge, a Duncan Solar+ bridge humbucker and a Duncan Solar dual rail neck single-coil.

Solar's AB1.6WOP and AB1.7FRBOP+ are available now for $1,099 and $1,199, respectively.

Solar A1.6BOP-FF, A1.7BOP-FF, A2.6 CANIBALISMO+, A2.7 CANIBALISMO+ and A1.6FRVINTER

Joining the above are four Type A electrics. First up is the A1.6BOP-FF and A1.7BOP-FF, which are six- and seven-string iterations of the same design. Both have a swamp ash body, three-piece maple neck and ebony fretboard, and Solar locking tuners.

They also have multi-scale designs, accommodated by a Hipshot multiscale bridge and joined by a compound radius. Other specs include Solar FF passive pickups and a five-way blade switch.

Also on the list is the A2.6 CANIBALISMO+ and A2.7 CANIBALISMO+, which, again, are six- and seven-string versions of the same instrument. Both boast a Red Open Pore with Blood Splatter colorway, and feature a sungkai body, ebony fretboard and 24 super jumbo frets.

They also both have Duncan Solar+ Alnico VIII humbuckers, which are controlled via a sole volume knob and a five-way blade switch.

Last up is the Pearl White Matte A1.6FRVINTER, which flashes an alder body, set-through three-piece maple neck and 24 stainless steel frets. It also has a Floyd Rose 1000 bridge, as well as a set of Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers.

In terms of prices, the A2.6 CANIBALISMO+ and A2.7 CANIBALISMO+ are available now for $849 and $899, respectively, while the A1.6FRVINTER is priced at $1,299.

The A1.6BOP-FF and A1.7BOP-FF are available for $1,199 and $1,299, respectively.

Solar V1.6FRC+

Solar’s penultimate offering is the V1.6FRC – a mahogany-bodied six-string that features a three-piece maple neck and 24-fret ebony fingerboard.

Other notable specs include a single Duncan Solar+ Alnico VIII humbucker, Floyd Rose 1000 bridge and Carbon Black Matte colorway.

The Solar V1.6FRC is available now for $1,049.

Solar E1.6WOP+

Last but not least is the E1.6WOP, whose spec sheet is headed up by a swamp ash body, 24.75” scale length, 22 stainless steel frets, an EverTune bridge and Duncan Solar+ Alnico VIII pickups.

Elsewhere, it has a three-way toggle switch, master volume knob, a coil-splitting push/pull tone parameter and a White Open Pore Matte finish.

The Solar E1.6WOP is available now for $1,399.

Head over to Solar for more information.