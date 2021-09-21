Trending

Spector brings new finishes and tonewoods, and beefed-up electronics, to its Euro line with new Euro RST bass guitar

Available in four- and five-string versions, this good-lookin' bass boasts a roasted maple neck and fingerboard, Aguilar Super Double pickups and an OBP-2 pre-amp

A trio of Spector's new four-string Euro RST bass guitars
(Image credit: Spector)

Spector's Euro line of bass guitars already got a boost earlier this summer with the introduction of Rudy Sarzo's luxurious signature Euro4 LT. Now, the series has been further expanded with the reveal of Spector's latest creation, the Euro RST model.

Available in four- and five-string versions, the Euro RST brings some new looks and tonewoods to the table in the form of a figured flame maple top and empresswood back, plus a three-piece roasted maple neck and fingerboard boasting 24 frets with mother-of-pearl inlays.

For tone, these low-end machines come with a pair of Aguilar Super Double pickups (a first in the Euro series) with two rows of Alnico V magnets for a pronounced mid-range and low-end heft. These are paired with an Aguilar OBP-2 pre-amp for further tone sculpting.

Controls come in the form of a pair of volume knobs, with additional knobs offering treble and bass cut/boost capabilities.

The bass is fitted with Gotoh GB-350 tuners, while its hardware comes nicely finished in chrome.

Image 1 of 3

Spector's new Euro RST four-string bass in Sienna Stain

Spector's new Euro RST four-string bass in Sienna Stain (Image credit: Spector)
Image 2 of 3

Spector's new Euro RST four-string bass in Sundown Glow

Spector's new Euro RST four-string bass in Sundown Glow (Image credit: Spector)
Image 3 of 3

Spector's new Euro RST five-string bass in Turquoise Tide

Spector's new Euro RST five-string bass in Turquoise Tide (Image credit: Spector)

The Spector Euro RST bass is available now – in Sienna Stain, Turquoise Tide and Sundown Glow finishes with matching headstocks – for prices that start at $2899.

For more info, stop by Spector.

