Spector teams up with Rudy Sarzo for the luxurious Euro4 LT signature bass

Spector has teamed up with hard-rock low-end veteran Rudy Sarzo for an updated version of his signature bass guitar, the Euro4 LT.

The luxurious four-string features a fully carved body crafted from chambered Empresswood, a figured maple top and a three-piece maple neck boasting a 24-fret ebony fingerboard adorned with the company's signature crown inlays.

Sonically, the bass features Fishman Fluence multi-voice pickups and a Fishman electronics system, while other appointments include a locking bridge and nut and Gotoh GB-350 tuners.

“My Spector signature bass is a fusion of classic Spector tone and body design with cutting-edge-technology pickups and preamp system,” Sarzo said in a statement.

The Euro4 LT Rudy Sarzo is available now – in an exclusive Scarlett Red finish – for $2,899. For more info on the bass, stop by Spector.