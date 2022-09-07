Spite's Alex Tehrani and Lucas Garrigues serve seven-string carnage in this brutal guitar playthrough of The Most Ugly

By Sam Roche
published

The heavy-hitting metalcore cut is taken from the SoCal troupe's latest album, Dedication to Flesh

Dedication to Flesh is perhaps the most heavy-hitting entry in Spite’s catalog. The album – the Southern Californian upstarts’ fourth overall – is a masterclass in modern metalcore electric guitar playing, with axemen Alex Tehrani and Lucas Garrigues offering serving after serving of dissonant drop-tuned chugs and laser-precise alternate picking riffs.

Though it has brief moments of respite, Dedication to Flesh is largely 40 minutes of sonic carnage, with highlights including the cacophonous Caved In, mid-tempo riff-driven rager Hangman and The Son of Dawn, which features some of the heaviest breakdowns of the year to date.

Another standout track – The Most Ugly – sits halfway through the record, clocking in at over five minutes and containing some of its most gut-punching 7-string guitar riffs. And in this exclusive Guitar World premiere, Tehrani and Garrigues play through the track in full.

Gear-wise, both guitarists play ESP EII T-B7 baritone seven-strings fitted with Fishman Fluence pickups – Tehrani through a 100W Marshall JVM guitar amp and Garrigues through an 50W EVH 5150III.

Tehrani's pedalboard features an ISP Decimator II noise gate, Maxon OD-808 overdrive and EarthQuaker Afterneath reverb, while Garrigues' is packed with a Maxon OD and a TC Electronics Sentry noise gate.

“Playing and recording the new songs with ESP guitars just made sense,” Tehrani says. “These baritone TB-7s did exactly what they were designed to do. They held their tuning and provided a sturdy, well-balanced piece of wood to dig into.

“In my opinion, this song showcases the progression of our guitar work, but still remains true to our original sound. We broke out of the small box we were comfortable writing in and transposed to different keys, creating a different mood.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).