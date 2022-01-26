Fender celebrates 40 years of Squier with a raft of new anniversary models for 2022

It's been 40 years since Fender launched Squier under its own banner in 1982, and the company is celebrating in style. For 2022, the Big F has unveiled a string of new cost-friendly 40th Anniversary electric guitars and basses, all of which pay homage to the “timeless classics that have defined the brand as a household name”.

Comprising 10 models in total – a Strat, Tele, Jazzmaster, P Bass and Jazz Bass in both Gold and Vintage Editions – the 40th Anniversary Collection incorporates a host of sleek features, including anodized aluminum pickguards, Fender-designed alnico single-coil pickups and vintage-style hardware.

The five Gold Edition models sport gold hardware, bound Indian laurel fingerboards with pearloid block inlays and gloss finishes, while the Vintage Edition instruments feature aged chrome hardware, maple fingerboards with dot inlays and satin finishes.

Each of the 10 models in the collection has a price tag of $599.99.

Those are the features of the collection at a glance, but let's dive in and take a deeper look at the specs on offer.

Squier 40th Anniversary Telecaster

Image 1 of 5 Squier 40th Anniversary Telecaster Gold Edition in Black (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 5 Squier 40th Anniversary Telecaster Gold Edition in Sherwood Green (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 5 Squier 40th Anniversary Telecaster Vintage Edition in Satin Vintage Blonde (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 5 Squier 40th Anniversary Telecaster Vintage Edition in Satin Mocha (Image credit: Fender) Image 5 of 5 Squier 40th Anniversary Telecaster Vintage Edition in Satin Dakota Red (Image credit: Fender)

Both editions of the 40th Anniversary Telecaster sport a nyatoh body, C-shaped maple neck, three-saddle string-through-body Tele bridge and an engraved anniversary neck plate.

In terms of finish options, the Gold Edition is available in either Black or Sherwood Green – both with a gold pickguard – while the Vintage Edition is offered in Satin Vintage Blonde, Satin Mocha and Satin Dakota Red, all with a black pickguard.

Squier 40th Anniversary Stratocaster

Image 1 of 6 Squier 40th Anniversary Stratocaster Gold Edition in Lake Placid Blue (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 6 Squier 40th Anniversary Stratocaster Gold Edition in Ruby Red Metallic (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 6 Squier 40th Anniversary Stratocaster Gold Edition in Sienna Sunburst (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 6 Squier 40th Anniversary Stratocaster Vintage Edition in Satin Seafoam Green (Image credit: Fender) Image 5 of 6 Squier 40th Anniversary Stratocaster Vintage Edition in Satin Sonic Blue (Image credit: Fender) Image 6 of 6 Squier 40th Anniversary Stratocaster Vintage Edition in Satin Wide 2-Color Sunburst (Image credit: Fender)

Available with either a nyatoh or poplar body, both Gold and Vintage Editions of the 40th Anniversary Stratocaster feature a classic triple alnico single-coil pickup configuration and six-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge.

The Gold Edition 40th Anniversary Stratocaster is available in either Lake Placid Blue, Ruby Red Metallic or Sienna Sunburst, all with a gold pickguard. Pickguard color varies on the Vintage Edition: the Satin Seafoam Green and Satin Sonic Blue finishes come with a gold pickguard, while the Satin Wide 2-Color Sunburst finish comes with a black pickguard.

Squier 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster

Image 1 of 4 Squier 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster Gold Edition in Lake Placid Blue (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 4 Squier 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster Gold Edition in Olympic White (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 4 Squier 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster Vintage Edition in Satin Seafoam Green (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 4 Squier 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster Vintage Edition in Satin Desert Sand (Image credit: Fender)

The 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster boasts a series of “player-friendly refinements” including a comfortable C-shaped neck profile, vintage-style tuning machines and a six-saddle floating bridge and tremolo for “authentic performance and style”, a pair of Fender-designed single-coil pickups with alnico 5 magnets and a poplar body.

Finish options include Lake Placid Blue and Olympic White for the Gold Edition, and Satin Seafoam Green and Satin Desert Sand for the Vintage Edition, all with gold anodized pickguards.

Squier 40th Anniversary Precision Bass

Image 1 of 4 Squier 40th Anniversary Precision Bass Gold Edition in Black (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 4 Squier 40th Anniversary Precision Bass Gold Edition in Lake Placid Blue (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 4 Squier 40th Anniversary Precision Bass Vintage Edition in Satin Vintage Blonde (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 4 Squier 40th Anniversary Precision Bass Vintage Edition in Satin Dakota Red (Image credit: Fender)

Commemorating Fender's classic Precision Bass design, the Squier 40th Anniversary Precision Bass introduces a host of player-friendly refinements, including a C-shaped neck profile, vintage-style tuning machines, a four-saddle bridge with barrel saddles, and a Fender-designed split single-coil pickup with alnico 5 magnets.

Body material differs between each model: the Gold Edition sports a nyatoh body, while the Vintage Edition is available in either nyatoh or poplar.

Color options include Black and Lake Placid Blue on the Gold Edition, and Satin Vintage Blonde and Satin Dakota Red on the Vintage Edition.

Squier 40th Anniversary Jazz Bass

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Fender)

And last but not least, the 40th Anniversary Jazz Bass commemorates the timeless Jazz Bass design with a series of more modern appointments, including a nyatoh body, C-shaped neck, vintage-style tuning machines, a four-saddle bridge with barrel saddles, and a pair of Fender-designed single-coil pickups with alnico 5 magnets.

Aesthetic options for this model include Olympic White and Ruby Red Metallic finishes on the Gold Edition model, and Satin Seafoam Green and Satin Wide 2-Color Sunburst colorways on the Vintage Edition For model.

For more information on any of the new Squier 40th Anniversary models, head to Fender.