Squier debuts Mini Precision Bass

Squier has expanded its Mini range of guitars and basses with the Mini Precision Bass.

The model derives its name from a thin and lightweight body, and short scale length - 28.6”, down from Fender’s original 34”.

A C-shaped maple neck is bolted to a poplar body, with the usual configuration of volume and tone controls, 4-saddle vintage-style bridge and split single coil pickup.

It’s available in Black and Dakota Red finishes, both with laurel fingerboards.

This could be a great shout for younger players seeking to take their first steps in bass, and joins the Mini Strat and Mini Jazzmaster in Fender’s Mini range.

The Mini Precision Bass costs $179 and is available now. See Fender for more info.

