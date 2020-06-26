Trending

Squier releases adorable Mini Jazzmaster HH

Downsized offset guitar features thin, lightweight body and 22.75” scale length

Squier Mini Jazzmaster HH electric guitar
Squier Mini Jazzmaster HH in Daphne Blue (Image credit: Fender)

As we posited last year, the offset has finally gone mainstream, and Fender has reinforced our position this year, not only with a Jazzmaster ukulele, but also a beginner-friendly version, in the form of the newly launched Squier Mini Jazzmaster HH.

The ever-so-cute Mini Jazzmaster gets its name from its reduced size - Fender promises a thin and lightweight body - and very short scale length (just 22.75”, as opposed to the fully grown version’s 25.5”).

Other departures from traditional spec include a hardtail bridge and a pair of Squier humbuckers, controlled via volume and tone controls, as well as a three-way pickup selector.

You’ll also note the C-shaped maple neck has 20 frets, while the body is made from poplar - the same wood used in Squier’s recently announced Paranormal Series.

Three finishes are available: Daphne Blue, Olympic White and Surf Green.

Squier Mini Jazzmaster HH in Surf Green

Squier Mini Jazzmaster HH in Surf Green (Image credit: Fender)
Squier Mini Jazzmaster HH in Olympic White

Squier Mini Jazzmaster HH in Olympic White (Image credit: Fender)

The Mini Jazzmaster joins the Mini Stratocaster in The Big F’s downsized line-up, and clocks in at $179.

For more info, head over to Fender.