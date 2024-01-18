“Drawing influence from the customizations that gained popularity in the 1960s”: Squier pays homage to golden era guitar mods with sub-$500 limited-edition Classic Vibe models

Squier has expanded its ever-popular Classic Vibe range with a suite of limited-edition electric guitars and bass guitars that have been set a very specific design brief.

Namely, each model draws influence from a handful of guitar customizations that gained popularity in the 1960s in an effort to provide a vintage-y, “old-school ambiance”.

One Stratocaster, two Telecasters and a lone Jazz Bass make up the drop, with each model offering either an aesthetic or functional tweak that looks to both set it apart from its more conventional counterparts while also channeling that distinct ‘60s flavor.

(Image credit: Squier)

The Strat, for example, seemingly pays tribute to those pioneering players who would hack into the body of their SSS-configured six-strings in order to cram in a bridge humbucker. Though HSS Strats wouldn’t officially join the Fender lineup until around the mid ‘80s, examples of models retrofitted with a humbucker can be traced back to well before that.

As such, the Classic Vibe ‘60s Strat comes equipped with an alnico double-coil in the bridge, which is joined by two standard single-coils. Other ‘60s-esque specs include a matching painted headstock, depending on the chosen finish.

(Image credit: Squier)

Elsewhere, the 25.5”-scale Strat is equipped with a poplar body, C-shape profile neck, Indian laurel fingerboard and six-saddle vintage-style tremolo. A choice of Sienna Sunburst or Lake Placid Blue colorways are on offer.

The Squier Limited Edition Classic Vibe ‘60s Strat HSS has a price tag of $449.

(Image credit: Squier)

The above is joined by two Teles – a conventionally styled Custom model and a neck humbucker-loaded SH alternative. At their core, both offer C-shape maple necks, vintage-style Telecaster bridges, a 9.5”-radius fingerboards with narrow tall frets and poplar bodies.

The SH model is, for our two cents, the more alluring option, what with its color-matched headstock (again, a nod to the ‘60s) and Fender-designed alnico neck humbucker. It’s also available in Black or Sherwood Green, and that latter option is a thing of beauty.

(Image credit: Squier)

As for the ‘60s Custom Tele, Satin Dakota Red is the order of business, with the guitar also nodding to the double-bound Tele models of the reference decade by way of sleek black body binding.

In terms of price, the Custom Tele and SH Tele weigh in at $429 and $449, respectively.

(Image credit: Squier)

Last up is the Mid-’60s Jazz Bass. Said to be a “tribute to the evolution of the Jazz Bass”, the four-string features an Olympic White colorway offset by a tortoiseshell pickguard, and fits the design brief by flashing a color-matched headstock, “‘60s-inspired headstock markings” and a vintage-tint gloss neck.

It’s also worth noting the 34” scale length, poplar body, maple C neck and four-saddle vintage-style bridge. This model will set you back $449.

(Image credit: Squier)

All of the new-for-2024 Limited Edition Classic Vibe ‘60s offerings will be available Spring 2024.