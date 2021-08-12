Trending

The Nowhere Inn is a St. Vincent rockumentary by way of a David Lynch film – see its surreal trailer

By

Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein also stars in the movie, which is set for a September 17 release

St. Vincent performs on day 2 of the End Of The Road Festival at Larmer Tree Gardens on August 31, 2018 in Farnham, Dorset
(Image credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Both St. Vincent and Sleater-Kinney's Carrie Brownstein have already had busy 2021s.

St. Vincent (the stage name of Annie Clark) released the slinky, funky, difficult-to-pin-down Daddy’s Home, reimagined Metallica's Sad But True for the Metallica Blacklist tribute album, and updated her Ernie Ball Music Man signature guitar, while Brownstein teamed up with bandmate Corin Tucker for a new Sleater-Kinney album, the back-to-basics Path of Wellness.

In the meantime, the two are also preparing to release The Nowhere Inn, a Bill Benz-directed film that begins as a fairly straightforward rockumentary focusing on Clark, but soon morphs into... something quite different. 

You can check out the truly wild trailer for the film below.

In essence, the meta-fictional film shows Clark and Brownstein playing fictionalized versions of themselves attempting to make a documentary that, at first, seeks to peel back Clark's onstage persona for viewers. That is before Clark 180s, and decides to lean fully into the St. Vincent character, with some strange onscreen results. 

Dramatized, meta-fictional onscreen relationships aside, Clark and Brownstein are close friends and frequent collaborators. Clark appeared on multiple episodes of Portlandia – Brownstein's sketch comedy series with Fred Armisen – and produced Sleater-Kinney's 2019 album, The Center Won't Hold.

The Nowhere Inn, which also features the likes of Dakota Johnson, is set for a September 17 theatrical and video-on-demand release.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.