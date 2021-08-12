The Nowhere Inn is a St. Vincent rockumentary by way of a David Lynch film – see its surreal trailer

Both St. Vincent and Sleater-Kinney's Carrie Brownstein have already had busy 2021s.

St. Vincent (the stage name of Annie Clark) released the slinky, funky, difficult-to-pin-down Daddy’s Home, reimagined Metallica's Sad But True for the Metallica Blacklist tribute album, and updated her Ernie Ball Music Man signature guitar, while Brownstein teamed up with bandmate Corin Tucker for a new Sleater-Kinney album, the back-to-basics Path of Wellness.

In the meantime, the two are also preparing to release The Nowhere Inn, a Bill Benz-directed film that begins as a fairly straightforward rockumentary focusing on Clark, but soon morphs into... something quite different.

You can check out the truly wild trailer for the film below.

In essence, the meta-fictional film shows Clark and Brownstein playing fictionalized versions of themselves attempting to make a documentary that, at first, seeks to peel back Clark's onstage persona for viewers. That is before Clark 180s, and decides to lean fully into the St. Vincent character, with some strange onscreen results.

Dramatized, meta-fictional onscreen relationships aside, Clark and Brownstein are close friends and frequent collaborators. Clark appeared on multiple episodes of Portlandia – Brownstein's sketch comedy series with Fred Armisen – and produced Sleater-Kinney's 2019 album, The Center Won't Hold.

The Nowhere Inn, which also features the likes of Dakota Johnson, is set for a September 17 theatrical and video-on-demand release.