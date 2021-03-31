Staind announce first material in nine years, Live: It's Been Awhile, alongside two global livestream events

It's been awhile (sorry) since we last heard from post-grunge poster boys Staind. Well, apparently the group has recognized the fact, too, as they've just announced their first album in nine years, Live: It's Been Awhile.

Recorded at the band's comeback show at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT in October 2019 following a five-year hiatus, the live album features performances of a range of hits from their sprawling catalog.

It will also be accompanied by two global streaming events: one of the album itself, and another – the 20th Anniversary of Break the Cycle, Performed in its Entirety – which celebrates the band's mainstream-breaking 2001 album, Break the Cycle.

The latter was filmed at Mill 1 in Open Square in Holyoke, Massachusetts – a refurbished 19th century paper mill that usually hosts weddings – with no audience present. The streams will air at 2PM PT/5PM ET on May 1 and May 8, respectively, and will be available for 72 hours afterwards.

Says Aaron Lewis, Staind's frontman and rhythm guitarist: “These were the first grouping of shows we played together in 2019, when we were gearing up for what was to be a very busy 2020... that never happened. I'm glad we captured that energy here and can share it with those who couldn't be at Foxwoods.”

“Our first show together in 1995 was at a now defunct bar called the Waterfront in Holyoke,” he says. “We played mostly covers, because that’s what you had to do back then. Turns out The Waterfront is two miles from where we did this.

“Here we are, two miles down the road, 26 years later, celebrating the anniversary of the album that helped us break though 20 years ago and altered our lives forever.”

Live: It's Been Awhile will arrive May 7 via Yap’em/Alchemy Recordings. To pre-order, head to Staind's website. To purchase tickets to either of the streaming events, head to StaindLive.