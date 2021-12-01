Steel Panther are still searching for a new bassist – and they need your help to narrow the field of candidates

Since longtime Steel Panther bass guitar player Lexxi Foxx left the glam-metal group in July, the band's remaining three members – frontman Michael Starr, guitarist Satchel and drummer Stix Zadinia – have been engaged in a very public search for his successor.

They held open auditions for the role starting in August, and even gave finalist candidate Rikki Dazzle – who has performed with the group throughout the fall as their touring bassist – an ongoing onstage audition of sorts.

As Starr pointed out in October though – after fans began to assume Dazzle had been named the band's permanent bassist – the trio are still searching for a permanent fourth member.

After reviewing video submissions from a total of 1,669 candidates, however, the group announced today that they had narrowed the field to a total of 34 potential bassists. To further shrink the field to a final 10, though, they need your help.

Rikki Dazzle and one Rikki Thrash have already been chosen as two of the final 10, but for the other 32, the band have created a 'March Madness'-style bracket through which fans will help the trio narrow the field of candidates to 10.

(Image credit: Steel Panther)

Each day, two new finalists will be posted on the band's website. Fans can watch the candidates' submission videos, and vote on who they believe is the better choice.

“Two finalists are in, eight more to be selected," the band wrote in a statement. "That's where you come in! Welcome to the road to the road tournament.

"From over 1669 submissions, we've narrowed the field to the top 32 and we want you to help us determine the top 10. Every day between now and December 24, we're featuring two bassists as we work our way through the bracket. All you have to do is check out the videos and vote for your favorites. Let the games begin!"

For now, Steel Panther have eight American tour dates remaining in 2021, during which Rikki Dazzle and Rikki Thrash will alternate as bassists. You can examine the band's upcoming itinerary below.

For tickets and more info on the band's search, head on over to Steel Panther.

Steel Panther 2021 Tour Dates

12/04 – Las Vegas, NV: The Barber Shop *

12/08 – Louisville, KY: Mercury Ballroom #

12/09 – Columbus, OH: The Bluestone #

12/10 – Indianapolis, IN: Old National Centre #

12/11 – St. Louis, MO: The Pageant #

12/16 – Colorado Springs, CO: Sunshine Studios Live *

12/17 – Tempe, AZ: Marquee Theatre *

12/31 – Suquamish, WA: Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort *

* Featuring Rikki Dazzle on bass

# Featuring Rikki Thrash on bass