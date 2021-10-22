Steel Panther performs first show with new bassist Rikki Dazzle

It seems Steel Panther's open auditions searching for a new bassist have paid off, as the band have recruited Rikki Dazzle as their new man in charge of the low-end. It follows the departure of longtime bass player Lexxi Foxx back in July.

Little is known about Dazzle as of yet, but he's definitely got both the moves and the chops to fit with Steel Panther's tongue-in-cheek brand of glam metal, as evidenced by fan-filmed footage below.

Shot earlier this month during the band's performance at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California, the footage shows Dazzle tearing through set-opener Eyes of a Panther, while donning Panther-appropriate leopard-print leggings and busting out leg kicks, on-the-spot jogging and synchronized shredding with guitarist Satchel.

Around the time of Lexxi Foxx's departure from the band, Steel Panther called the move the “end of an era”, adding that the bass player intended to start “his side business, Sexy Lexxi's Prettiest Pets, to bring in money for Botox during the lockdown”.

“Lexxi has chosen to hang up his mirror and focus on his newfound passion: making ugly dogs pretty,” a statement read. “After nearly 40 years of rocking together and taking Steel Panther from the Viper Room to headlining Wembley Arena, it is with heavy hearts – but great heavy metal memories – that we bid Lexxi Foxx farewell. We love you and we wish you a wonderful future putting eyeliner on chihuahuas.”

But in an interview conducted earlier this month with Rocking With Jam Man, Foxx – whose real name is Travis Haley – hinted the split wasn't as amicable as the band made out.

“I still talk to the singer [Michael Starr] a little bit; I have in the past,” he said. “But I think that those scars and I think that the departure, the way that it went down, I think there's some sore spots. But that's tough for me to talk about.”

He continued: “That's something that I'm very proud of – to be that character for such a long period of time, and to play with those cats. They're all amazing musicians. I just think that it is different to not have that [in my life] – I'd been in character for so long – but I have to say it's a little refreshing as well.”

Since his departure, Travis Haley has started a new band – Hollywood Gods N' Monsters – which is described by his new bandmate Diggity Dave as a “bigass American jukebox, where all the records in it have melted together”.

The band have yet to officially release any music, though they have posted several mashup songs on their Instagram page, including one that blends Linkin Park's Faint and Lady Gaga's Just Dance.