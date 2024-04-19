“The guitar is still a very healthy ingredient in pop music. You get Ed Sheeran, and even Taylor Swift is playing a guitar”: Steve Vai answers the question ‘Is guitar music dead?’

By Janelle Borg
published

Steve Vai offers his take on whether the guitar is still a relevant instrument in contemporary music

Steve Vai playing his Ibanez Steve Vai PIA3761C-BLP Blue Powder guitar
(Image credit: Daniel Knighton / Getty Images)

Is guitar music dead? It's not – at least according to Steve Vai. In a recent interview with the Cincinnati Enquire ahead of his co-headline show with Joe Satriani, gave his take on the age-old question.

“Well, the guitar is still a very healthy ingredient in even pop music,” he responded. “You get Ed Sheeran, and even Taylor Swift is playing a guitar. As far as intense playing, it's just not accessible to the masses, usually – the evolution of shred, so to speak.”

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.