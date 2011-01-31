Steven Wilson and Aviv Geffen Reunite as Blackfield

Porcupine Tree frontman Steven Wilson and Israeli mega-star Aviv Geffen have come together a third time as Blackfield for their new album Welcome to My DNA, released April 19 on Snapper/Kscope.

DNA will be instantly recognizable to fans of the duo. The 11 succinctly stated pop songs pair stark lyrics with lush, soulful melodies, all underpinned by Wilson’s crisp production.

The album was recorded mostly in the second half of 2010 in London and Tel Aviv, with the final mix completed in early January at Air Studio, London. Aviv explains, “we worked hard to make this album together; it wasn’t an email album. Steven came to Israel and I came to London. I believe it’s our best work so far and I’m really excited about going on stage with it.”

Joining Wilson and Geffen on DNA are Blackfield regulars Eran Mitelman (piano), Seffy Efrati (bass), and Tomer Z (drums).

Blackfield will tour North America beginning May 18, their first tour dates here in over four years. Full itinerary is below. Tickets go on sale soon.

Blackfield North American Tour Dates