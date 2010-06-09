Stone Sour Announce Album Release Date

Stone Sour have announced a September 7th release date for their new album Audio Secrecy. “It's probably the best thing I've done in a long time," lead singer Corey Taylor recently told MTV News. "We recorded 18 songs — and knowing that every tune not only has its own identity but is damn good, I'm very, very proud of that."

The band is giving fans a sneak preview of the album by offering a limited-time download of a new song titled “Mission Statement.” Says Taylor, "In this day and age, it's important to be strong enough to know who you are. This song is not only a rallying cry for us, but it says everything about what this album means to us. This is just the beginning." "Mission Statement" will be available for 48 hours only beginning this Thursday, June 10th at 11am EST. The track can be downloaded at www.stonesour.com. The album’s first commercial single will be “Say You’ll Haunt Me,” which ships to modern rock and rock radio on Tuesday, July 6th.

Stone Sour (Taylor, guitarists James Root and Josh Rand, bassist Shawn Economaki and drummer Roy Mayorga) and producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Deftones) recorded Audio Secrecy at Blackbird Studios in Nashville during the destructive storms and devastating floods that hit the historic heart of Music City. “Recording during the flood was crazy,” says Taylor. “Luckily the studio and the band weren't affected too greatly. The studio was untouched and the neighborhood we were living in just missed being flooded. But a lot of the areas around us were decimated. Whole houses were submerged and for a week, the roads in and out of Old Hickory were completely covered with water. I've been getting the word out to people to contact Nashville Flood Relief if they would like to donate money to help the people of Nashville. Also, they can contact the Gibson Foundation to do the same. We were lucky, but so many people were not. I hope can pull together and do what we can for Nashville.”

While making the album, Stone Sour has been taping webisodes covering the recording process and answering fan questions. They can be viewed at www.stonesour.com.

The quintet will be previewing select songs from the album during this summer’s Rockstar Energy Drink Uproar Festival. The 36-date tour launches August 17 in Minneapolis, MN and will visit arenas and amphitheatres across North America before wrapping October 4 in Madison, WI. Tickets are available via www.RockstarUproar.com and www.livenation.com.