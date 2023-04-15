NAMM 2023: Strandberg unveils the Boden Meloria, a titanium travel guitar that’s built to survive just about anything

NAMM 2023: Swedish firm Strandberg has teased a new concept travel guitar, the Boden Meloria, which has been developed in collaboration with high-end UK bike maker Mason Cycles.

The Boden Meloria concept was first conceived following a suggestion from Swedish cycle team veteran and “recreational axeman” Andreas Danielsson (opens in new tab). The cycle pro reportedly requested a lightweight yet rock-solid electric guitar that could withstand the rigours of his heavy international touring schedule.

A magnetic hex key loosens and tightens the guitar’s sliding wing attachments – here, it’s been compacted for travel (Image credit: Strandberg / Instagram)

The result is a unique titanium guitar with extendable wings that uses a mountain bike thru-axle to fasten the wings and (if necessary) neck with a hex-key. It has a ‘future’ neck joint that is designed to self-center and create additional contact area, even though it’s secured by one bolt.

As mentioned, the initial Boden Meloria concept uses a titanium frame that the Swedish brand’s founder Ola Strandberg says is handmade by Mason Cycles’ Italian bike builder, meaning “it is quite exclusive”.

We don’t think it’s too much of a leap to translate that as ‘prohibitively expensive’, but there is good news in that Strandberg says he expects to move to an aluminum frame in the future, which will likely bring costs down.

The expanded Boden Meloria – ready to play (Image credit: Strandberg / Instagram)

The body and neck also borrows from the cycle world, using a carbon fiber-reinforced composite, and there’s a Richlite fretboard, which like the other materials should stay extremely stable amid changing hold temperatures and variable climates.

It’s loaded with a single Lacer Alumitone pickup, which is again partly selected for its lightweight properties and here looks at home with a custom covering. The Alumitone is notable for its aluminum (rather than copper-based) design, which creates a very low-resistance, high-output circuit using 90 percent less fine copper wire.

“It plays and sounds amazing,” comments Strandberg in the teaser clip. “We were even surprised ourselves at how well [sic] it sounds. It has a pleasing resonance and it really plays and sounds like a real guitar.”

There’s no word on price, release date or distribution at the moment, but we’re told that information will be on its way soon.

In the meantime, if you like the cut of Strandberg’s jib, or rather its guitars, check out the newly-announced RESQ:D series. It uses fine, yet visually flawed tonewoods in solid color finishes to create sustainable, small-batch productions that offer seriously good value compared with the figured finishes of the core lines.

For more information on the Boden Meloria travel guitar, keep an eye on Strandberg (opens in new tab).