Strandberg debuts first-ever semi-hollow Salen Jazz guitar alongside limited-edition Boden model, the DR Titanium

Strandberg has announced the release of two new models, which join up with its ever-expanding family of ergonomic headless electric guitars – the Salen Jazz and limited-edition Boden DR Titanium.

Both models were unveiled at the guitar giant’s Spring Launch Event, during which we got our first glimpse of the DR Titanium and an in-depth look at the Salen Jazz – the latter had previously been teased by Strandberg with a series of close-up shots.

Highlights from the roll-out include the brand's first-ever semi-hollow, f-hole-equipped headless guitar; a limited-edition Titanium-finished model, and a pair of new Original humbuckers, designed in collaboration with Michael Frank.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest Strandberg models...

Strandberg Salen Jazz

Image 1 of 2 Strandberg Salen Jazz (Image credit: Strandberg) Image 2 of 2 Strandberg Salen Jazz (Image credit: Strandberg)

The Salen Jazz is part of the Salen line of single-cutaway models. Notably Strandberg’s first-ever venture into the world of semi-hollow headless models, the guitar sports a single f-hole in its chambered mahogany body, a carbon fiber-reinforced bolt-on mahogany neck, and the brand’s celebrated EndurNeck profile, designed for effortless transitions.

A 20” rosewood fretboard adorned by 24 frets composed of Jescar 57110 stainless steel fretwire also appears, as do the Strandberg EGS Series 5 fixed bridge and string locks.

By way of tone, the Salen Jazz sports a pair of Strandberg classic humbuckers wired to a five-way selector switch. While three modes provide the conventional configurations found on a humbucker-equipped guitar, two further settings allow you to use either the neck outer-coil, or a pairing composed of the neck inner-coil and bridge outer-coil.

Final appointments include master volume and tone controls, Luminlay green side dots and inlays, black anodized hardware and a black pickguard.

The Strandberg Salen Jazz will be available for $2,095.

Strandberg Boden DR Titanium

Image 1 of 2 Strandberg Boden DR Titanium (Image credit: Strandberg) Image 2 of 2 Strandberg Boden DR Titanium (Image credit: Strandberg)

Described as the next step in the evolution of the heralded Boden design, the limited-edition DR Titanium model features a chambered mahogany with solid maple top, as well as a carbon fiber-reinforced bolt-on mahogany neck and 20” radius Richlite fretboard.

As is the case with every Strandberg model, the EndurNeck profile makes the cut, as does the EGS Series 5 fixed bridge and string locks unit, and Luminlay green inlays and side dots.

The new-and-improved Boden also comes equipped with a pair of Strandberg Original humbuckers, which were designed in collaboration with Michael Frank. The versatile set is said to be suitable for everything from pristine cleans to high-gain tones, and aim to maximize the resonance of the DR Titanium’s body.

A flexible five-way switch identical to that of the Salen Jazz appears, meaning the guitar is packed with coil-splitting capabilities and a host of sonic varieties.

Named after its Special Titanium satin finish that matches the titanium hardware, the limited-edition Boden DR Titanium is available for $2,995.

Head over to Strandberg’s Facebook page to watch the full Spring Launch Event, or visit its website for more info on each of the new models.