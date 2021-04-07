Strandberg debuts first-ever semi-hollow Salen Jazz guitar alongside limited-edition Boden model, the DR Titanium

Strandberg has announced the release of two new models, which join up with its ever-expanding family of ergonomic headless electric guitars – the Salen Jazz and limited-edition Boden DR Titanium.
Both models were unveiled at the guitar giant’s Spring Launch Event, during which we got our first glimpse of the DR Titanium and an in-depth look at the Salen Jazz – the latter had previously been teased by Strandberg with a series of close-up shots.
Highlights from the roll-out include the brand's first-ever semi-hollow, f-hole-equipped headless guitar; a limited-edition Titanium-finished model, and a pair of new Original humbuckers, designed in collaboration with Michael Frank.
Here's everything you need to know about the latest Strandberg models...
Strandberg Salen Jazz
The Salen Jazz is part of the Salen line of single-cutaway models. Notably Strandberg’s first-ever venture into the world of semi-hollow headless models, the guitar sports a single f-hole in its chambered mahogany body, a carbon fiber-reinforced bolt-on mahogany neck, and the brand’s celebrated EndurNeck profile, designed for effortless transitions.
A 20” rosewood fretboard adorned by 24 frets composed of Jescar 57110 stainless steel fretwire also appears, as do the Strandberg EGS Series 5 fixed bridge and string locks.
By way of tone, the Salen Jazz sports a pair of Strandberg classic humbuckers wired to a five-way selector switch. While three modes provide the conventional configurations found on a humbucker-equipped guitar, two further settings allow you to use either the neck outer-coil, or a pairing composed of the neck inner-coil and bridge outer-coil.
Final appointments include master volume and tone controls, Luminlay green side dots and inlays, black anodized hardware and a black pickguard.
The Strandberg Salen Jazz will be available for $2,095.
Strandberg Boden DR Titanium
Described as the next step in the evolution of the heralded Boden design, the limited-edition DR Titanium model features a chambered mahogany with solid maple top, as well as a carbon fiber-reinforced bolt-on mahogany neck and 20” radius Richlite fretboard.
As is the case with every Strandberg model, the EndurNeck profile makes the cut, as does the EGS Series 5 fixed bridge and string locks unit, and Luminlay green inlays and side dots.
The new-and-improved Boden also comes equipped with a pair of Strandberg Original humbuckers, which were designed in collaboration with Michael Frank. The versatile set is said to be suitable for everything from pristine cleans to high-gain tones, and aim to maximize the resonance of the DR Titanium’s body.
A flexible five-way switch identical to that of the Salen Jazz appears, meaning the guitar is packed with coil-splitting capabilities and a host of sonic varieties.
Named after its Special Titanium satin finish that matches the titanium hardware, the limited-edition Boden DR Titanium is available for $2,995.
Head over to Strandberg’s Facebook page to watch the full Spring Launch Event, or visit its website for more info on each of the new models.