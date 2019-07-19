Summer NAMM 2019: Jimmy Page Announces Standard Edition Sundragon Amp

Limited Edition Sundragon (Image credit: courtesy of Sundragon)

Summer NAMM 2019: Back in January, Jimmy Page unveiled the Limited Edition Sundragon amp, based on the modified Supro Coronado he used on Led Zeppelin’s 1969 self-titled debut and the “Stairway to Heaven” solo, among other recordings.

Now, Page has announced a new Standard Edition version of the Sundragon, which promises to include many of the design features available on the Limited Edition iteration. The Standard Edition Sundragon is slated to be available in the fall.

According to the Sundragon website at the time of the release of the limited edition version, Page’s original amp “started out life as a Supro Coronado. After falling out of the back of the band’s van during an early pre-Zeppelin tour, the amp was restored and modified in significant ways. Jimmy realized that the sonic palette of his amp had changed to something new and unique. After being shrouded in mystery for more than 50 years, Jimmy has decided to share this extraordinary amplifier with the world.”

