NAMM 2019: Jimmy Page Unveils the Sundragon Amp

NAMM 2019: Jimmy Page has unveiled the Sundragon amp, a collaboration between the Led Zeppelin guitarist, Perry Margouleff and Mitch Colby. The Sundragon is touted as a faithful recreation of the amp he used on the Led Zeppelin album and the solo to Stairway to Heaven, among other recordings.

According to the Sundragon website, Page’s original amp “started out life as a Supro Coronado. After falling out of the back of the band’s van during an early pre-Zeppelin tour, the amp was restored and modified in significant ways. Jimmy realized that the sonic palette of his amp had changed to something new and unique. After being shrouded in mystery for more than 50 years, Jimmy has decided to share this extraordinary amplifier with the world.”

Said Page, “I had been impressed with the forensic analysis both Mitch and Perry had put into the research of the sonic reproduction of the original Supro amp to arrive at the Sundragon.”

A limited edition run of 50 Sundragon amps will be hand-built by Mitch Colby and signed by Jimmy Page throughout 2019, with a standard production run available later in the year.

For more information, head over to sundragonamp.com.