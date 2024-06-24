“She’s a badass guitar player who always played a Pink Paisley Telecaster – they should have made a signature model 20 years ago”: Susan Tedeschi on the guitarist who deserved a signature model but never got one

By
published

The newly crowned Fender signature artist underscores the importance of representation in the guitar world – and gives a special shoutout to the women working behind the scenes

Susan Tedeschi performs at Tedeschi Trucks Band's "Garden Party" at Madison Square Garden on September 29, 2023 in New York City
(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Susan Tedeschi is fresh off the release of her signature Fender Telecaster, which arrived last week. However, she doesn't shy away from addressing the need for more representation in the guitar world, particularly the gender gap in the signature guitar market.

“I think they should have made a signature model 20 years ago for Sue Foley,” she says in an upcoming Guitar World interview.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.