Sweet dreams: the world’s only guitar-shaped hotel opens in Hollywood, Florida

We’ve all spent our lives trying to get as close to the guitar as possible, so why not just sleep inside of one?

Now, thanks to a $1.5 billion expansion at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, you can. The Guitar Hotel opened in Hollywood, Florida, on October 24 and boasts a massive 450-foot structure in the shape of a Les Paul.

Alongside 600 rooms, a giant pool and lagoon, a 42,000 square foot salon, retail shops, restaurants and gaming, the property boasts a concert venue that is hosting acts like Maroon 5, Sting and Billy Joel.

Perhaps coolest of all? At nighttime, beams of light mimic the strings of the guitar.

No word on whether or not it can play Hotel California.

For more information, head over to Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.