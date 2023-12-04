Quick! There are only 3 days left to take advantage of Sweetwater's unbelievable up to 80% off Cyber Week Sale

By Matt McCracken
published

These sweet deals on guitars, pedals, and amps are still live but won’t be around for much longer

A Sterling by Music Man John Petrucci signature electric guitar on a blue background
(Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Whether you missed out on Black Friday entirely, or like us the whole thing was over before payday arrived, you can still take advantage of some serious money off with up to 80% discounts on guitar gear at Sweetwater. Whether you’re gifting for someone else or buying yet another pedal for yourself it’s a great place to pick up a last-minute deal, just bear in mind you’ve only got until December 6 to take advantage.

Sweetwater Cyber Week sale: Up to 80% off
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be officially over but Sweetwater is still offering some incredible deals on guitars, pedals, amps and loads more. You’ll find eye-catching deals on Fender, Boss, JHS Pedals, and many more - but only until December 6.

With it being Cyber Week, there’s a definite emphasis on studio gear in the sale overall, but if you look hard enough you will definitely find some great deals on guitar gear. JHS pedals still have a hefty 25% discount across the board, which includes some excellent stompboxes like the Bonsai which gives you 9 flavors of Tube Screamer, and the PatRack which does the same for the super versatile Rat.

Sterling By Music Man guitars have an excellent up to $280 off on select models, including a bunch of John Petrucci Majesty signature models. There are two tasty 7-string models on offer which give you that slinky shred playability with the ability to properly dig in and chug, as well as some six-string versions, and the Axis model is included too.

Finally, we had to point out that one of the most popular gigging guitar amps in the Blackstar HT Club 40 has a massive $300 discount. As far as tube combos go it’s one of the best value-for-money propositions we’ve seen this year and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a gig-worthy tube amp at this price anywhere else. If you’re looking to get up and gigging in the new year then it’s a fantastic choice. 

Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer at Guitar World and has been playing guitar as his main instrument for well over 20 years. He also plays drums, bass, and keys producing out of his home studio in Manchester, UK. He has previously worked for Dawsons Music, Northwest Guitars, and freelanced for various magazines and blogs, writing reviews, how-to's, and features. When he's not downloading the latest VSTs or justifying yet another guitar pedal purchase, you'll find him making a racket with Northern noise hounds JACKALS