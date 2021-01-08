Sweetwater is now selling Behringer pedals for $19 each as part of a new “super partnership”

US retail giant Sweetwater has joined forces with Behringer parent company Music Tribe for a new “super partnership”, which will see the firms collaborate in a number of ways.

First and foremost, the relationship will allow Music Tribe to send products direct from its factories to Sweetwater, promising quicker access to products, as well as up to 40% discounts on existing gear.

This effect has already been felt on Behringer’s range of effects pedals, which have dropped from $28 to just $19 – a move that effectively undercuts AmazonBasics’ $26 pedal line.

Sweetwater and Music Tribe will also collaborate on the designs of new products, and offer a Customer Co-Innovation process, which allows guitarists to contribute their own ideas for new gear.

Sales of Behringer pedals shot up last year after JHS Pedals’ Josh Scott released a video investigating the company’s budget line and discovering that, while derivative, several of the pedals held their own against more expensive designs.

Music Tribe’s other guitar brands include TC Electronic and Bugera, whose products have also seen significant discounts at Sweetwater.

While some may argue that heavy discounting signifies a race to the bottom, it’s important to note that these prices offer access to tones that would otherwise be inaccessible to young and disadvantaged guitarists, who may upgrade to more costly original designs as they progress as players – a point Josh Scott also made in his video on the truth behind the AmazonBasics pedal line.

