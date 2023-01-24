Takamine's all-new sub-$500 GL Series headlines comprehensive 2023 acoustic collection

Takamine has kicked off 2023 by releasing six fresh acoustic guitars, four of which make up the brand’s all-new GL Series of sub-$500 six-strings.

Joining the GL acoustics are two black-finished G Series instruments – the six-string GD34CE and 12-string GD38CE – which are said to draw inspiration from “legendary instruments used by arena-filling artists”.

Starting with the newly debuted GL Series, Takamine has promised to bring “legendary quality to a new price point”, with the range comprising short 630mm scale lengths and TP-3G preamps for both effortless playability and optimal stage performance.

Image 1 of 2 Takamine GLN11E NS (Image credit: Takamine) Takamine GLD11E NS (Image credit: Takamine)

The GL Series can be broadly divided into two camps – the first features the GLN11E NS and GLD11E NS, both of which pack okoume top, back and sides and the above-mentioned TP-3G, which in turn features a three-band EQ and chromatic tuner.

Flashing identical scale lengths and builds, the only difference here is the body shapes. While the GLN11E NS features an NEX body, the GLD11E NS boasts classic dreadnought dimensions.

Image 1 of 2 Takamine GLD12E NS (Image credit: Takamine) Takamine GLN12E NS (Image credit: Takamine)

These two are joined by similarly shaped GLN12E NS and GLD12E NS, which arrive in NEX and dreadnought formats but shake up the spec sheet by partnering a spruce top with the okoume back and sides. Again, the 630mm scale and TP-3G system makes the cut.

In terms of price, the all-okoume GL acoustics weigh in at $449, while the spruce-topped six-strings are available for $459.

Image 1 of 2 Takamine GD34CE BLK (Image credit: Takamine) Takamine GD38CE BLK (Image credit: Takamine)

Joining the above are the GD34CE and GD38CE, which are identical instruments save the presence of six extra strings on the latter. Build-wise, they boast a solid spruce top with mahogany back and sides, which are decked out in a gloss black finish.

Other appointments include the TP-3G preamp system, a single cutaway design and 644mm scale length.

The newest G Series guitars are slightly more expensive, with the six-string and 12-string carrying price tags of £619 and £659 (approx. $760 and $810), respectively.

Head over to Takamine (opens in new tab) to find out more.