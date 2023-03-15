Taylor adds new dreadnought model, cosmetic updates to 400 series in 2023 update

Taylor has announced a number of updates to its 400 series of acoustic guitars for 2023.

The tweaks are mainly visual, but the update also sees the 400 line getting bolstered with a new dreadnought model.

“The 400 Series has always represented everyday musical utility and craftsmanship without being too precious for the working musician, but it’s time to give the guitar more of the spotlight,” Taylor’s Chief Guitar Designer, President, and CEO, Andy Powers, said in a press release.

“This new format elevates the visual character of the series to better match its stage-worthy sound.”

417e

The 417e brings, for the first time, Taylor's Grand Pacific round-shoulder dreadnought body shape to the company's 400 series.

It features an Indian Rosewood body with a Solid Sitka spruce top and Taylor's patented V-Class bracing. The guitar's Neo-Tropical Mahogany neck is highlighted by a 25-1/2" West African Crelicam Ebony fretboard with new-for-2023 Finial inlays.

The guitar is also armed with Expression System 2 electronics, and Taylor nickel tuners, and comes with a deluxe hardshell case.

414ce

Like the 417e, the single-cut 414ce features an Indian Rosewood body with a Solid Sitka spruce top, and a Neo-Tropical Mahogany neck with a 25-1/2" West African Crelicam ebony fretboard highlighted by Finial inlays.

Expression System 2 electronics and V-Class bracing help shape the six-string's sound, with a tortoise pickguard, black Tusq nut and micarta saddle also appearing on the spec sheet.

The 417e also comes with a Taylor Deluxe hardshell-Western Floral case.

412ce

The smallest model of the bunch, the 412ce is spec'd similarly to its 400 series siblings, with an Indian Rosewood body, Solid Sitka spruce top, and Neo-Tropical Mahogany neck. Its West African Crelicam ebony fretboard, however, is only 24-7/8".

Expression System 2 electronics, V-Class bracing, a tortoise pickguard, and a black Tusq nut and micarta saddle also come standard.

The 2023 Taylor 417e, 414ce and 412ce are all available now for $2,999. Each guitar is graced with a lush Tobacco Sunburst finish (another new addition).

For more info on all three guitars, visit Taylor's website (opens in new tab).