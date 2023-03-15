Taylor adds new dreadnought model, cosmetic updates to 400 series in 2023 update

By Jackson Maxwell
published

Taylor head honcho Andy Powers says the updates elevate "the visual character of the series to better match its stage-worthy sound”

Taylor's 2023 417e, 414ce and 412ce guitars
(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

Taylor has announced a number of updates to its 400 series of acoustic guitars for 2023.

The tweaks are mainly visual, but the update also sees the 400 line getting bolstered with a new dreadnought model.

“The 400 Series has always represented everyday musical utility and craftsmanship without being too precious for the working musician, but it’s time to give the guitar more of the spotlight,” Taylor’s Chief Guitar Designer, President, and CEO, Andy Powers, said in a press release. 

“This new format elevates the visual character of the series to better match its stage-worthy sound.”

We'll take you through each of the newly-updated models below.

417e

Image 1 of 2
Taylor's 2023 417e acoustic guitar
(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

The 417e brings, for the first time, Taylor's Grand Pacific round-shoulder dreadnought body shape to the company's 400 series. 

It features an Indian Rosewood body with a Solid Sitka spruce top and Taylor's patented V-Class bracing. The guitar's Neo-Tropical Mahogany neck is highlighted by a 25-1/2" West African Crelicam Ebony fretboard with new-for-2023 Finial inlays.

The guitar is also armed with Expression System 2 electronics, and Taylor nickel tuners, and comes with a deluxe hardshell case.

414ce

Image 1 of 2
Taylor's 2023 414ce guitar
(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

Like the 417e, the single-cut 414ce features an Indian Rosewood body with a Solid Sitka spruce top, and a Neo-Tropical Mahogany neck with a 25-1/2" West African Crelicam ebony fretboard highlighted by Finial inlays.

Expression System 2 electronics and V-Class bracing help shape the six-string's sound, with a tortoise pickguard, black Tusq nut and micarta saddle also appearing on the spec sheet.

The 417e also comes with a Taylor Deluxe hardshell-Western Floral case.

412ce

Image 1 of 2
Taylor's 2023 412ce guitar
(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

The smallest model of the bunch, the 412ce is spec'd similarly to its 400 series siblings, with an Indian Rosewood body, Solid Sitka spruce top, and Neo-Tropical Mahogany neck. Its West African Crelicam ebony fretboard, however, is only 24-7/8".

Expression System 2 electronics, V-Class bracing, a tortoise pickguard, and a black Tusq nut and micarta saddle also come standard.

The 2023 Taylor 417e, 414ce and 412ce are all available now for $2,999. Each guitar is graced with a lush Tobacco Sunburst finish (another new addition).

For more info on all three guitars, visit Taylor's website (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.