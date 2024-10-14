“It never existed before, at least to my knowledge”: Jacob Collier’s custom five-string Taylor – which paved the way for his game-changing Strandberg – has been launched as his latest signature guitar

A six-string version of the uniquely shaped acoustic has also been made available for those wanting something a little more familiar

Jacob Collier has expanded his five-string guitar empire with the launch of his new Taylor signature guitar, which brings his custom-made five-string acoustic guitar to the masses for the first time.

The musical super-genius sparked much intrigue recently following the release of his five-string Strandberg guitar, which was officially unveiled in July. But five-string guitars have been part of Collier’s musical DNA – and tangible instrument collection – for quite some time now.

