Taylor Swift announces second “surprise” album of 2020, Evermore

Taylor Swift’s Folklore album was a surprise – not only in terms of its impromptu release earlier this year, but also for its collaborators, which included electric and acoustic guitar players Bon Iver and the National’s Aaron Dessner.

Now, Swift has announced yet another “surprise” record, this one titled Evermore.

The 17-track effort, which will be released at midnight EST on December 10, is characterized as a “sister album” to Folklore, and features songs written and recorded in the same sessions.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

She continued, “I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released.

"There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”

A video for one of the album's songs, Willow, will be released along with Evermore, and Swift will log into the YouTube premiere page at midnight to answer questions.

Other tracks include the Haim collaboration No Body, No Crime, a duet with Bon Iver on the title cut and a song with the National, Coney Island.

In another post, Swift continued, “I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around.”

To pick up Evermore, head to Swift's official webstore.